Brendan Schaub is an American stand up comic, podcast host, and TV personality based out of Los Angeles, California. He currently co-hosts two hit podcasts with his best friends/fellow comedians.

He began his podcast career with the hit show The Fighter and the Kid alongside Mad TV’s very own Bryan Callen. Together they created a hit show that garners over 10 million downloads a month. The podcast quickly acquired a cult following by consistently being a staple in the top 5 rankings on iTunes under the sports/comedy category for the last five years.

Schaub recently developed his newest hit podcast, the King and the Sting, in collaboration with his good friend and stand-up comic Theo Von. The show has skyrocketed to a level of unprecedented popularity by debuting as the number 1 podcast in the world on iTunes for its premiere episode.

Below the Belt is Schaub’s third show within his podcast empire that he hosts by himself, which is the number 1 combat podcast in the world. Below the Belt is consistently in the top 5 iTunes rankings for the sports/comedy category and debuted as the 2nd largest podcast in the world. The Fighter and the Kid podcast eventually led Schaub to fulfill his childhood dream of being a stand-up comic.