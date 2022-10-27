He went on to pastor churches in Bishop Auckland, Glasgow, Coleraine, Banbridge, Carrickfergus, Monaghan, Dundonald, Richhill and Brookborough.

In the mid 1980s he toured NI singing and preaching, launching 14 gospel albums across his career.

It all began at age 12, singing on street corners in skiffle bands with Van Morrison and George Jones.

Members of the Monarchs band, with Van Morrison. From left, Bill Dunn, Billy McAllen, Van Morrison, Roy Kane and George Jones. Member on the far right is unnamed.

Most Popular

"They are now talking about us moving into a terrible time economically, well I grew up in that same era," he told the News Letter.

"When we grew up, Van and I, things were difficult, we couldn't afford to buy stuff. It was only after a while my mum and dad could afford to buy a little guitar for me."

At one time he was a guitar singer with the Monarchs - which included George and with whom Van was associated. But he was forbidden from touring Germany with them as his father insisted he finish his painting apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1964, when in his late teens, Billy Harrison asked him to be a fronting vocalist for his band, The Gamblers.

He toured with them but found the late nights and heavy drinking too much and left - only to be replaced by Van.

"They reformed as 'Them' and within three months they were appearing on Top of the Pops."

However he finds no reason to complain. "Van sings the blues, and if you are singing the blues you are blue inside."

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was to take a very different path.

As a painter, he was working in an east Belfast school when he met a Christian who "walked the talk" and was "giving me all the right answers".

On 19 May 1965 after he came home from visiting his dying father in hospital, he put on a gospel record from Elvis called 'There will be peace in the valley for me'.

"He was a king of rock and roll and he was seeking peace. And there was me trying to be Elvis. And that really spoke to me. I got down on my knees, a heavy drinker and smoker with chronic bronchitis and God saved and healed me on the spot."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to become an Elim Pastor and a renowned gospel singer.

In 2016 he was asked to pay tribute to Van's mother at her funeral. He still keeps in touch with his childhood friend and they have occasional lunch together.

"And that's my life story in a nutshell. The book I'm bringing out is called 'I'm all shook up'. And it's not just about the song, it's all about the type of living we're in at this moment. The whole world is being shook up and my aim is just to bring some light to the world."