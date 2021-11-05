Virtual concert aims to raise funds for bereavement charity CRUSE

Lesley Magee

Musician Lesley Magee has created the choral work ‘Songs for the Lost’ which will be broadcast in a virtual concert on Sunday, November 7 at 8pm.

Well known throughout the UK and Ireland for her harp playing, singing and charity work, Lesley explained more about her latest charity project: “Songs for the Lost were conceived over the year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As months progressed and more and more families in our neighbourhood, our province, across Ireland, the UK and indeed the world lost family members to this virus, I set to writing songs that might bring peace, solace and healing in direct response to the loss of life. I was fortunate to have these songs recorded in Belfast by some of our province’s finest talent and now we have a lovely video to show.”

Lesley is hoping that the virtual concert will help to raise much needed funds for the bereavement charity, CRUSE. “I realise the tough job Cruse Bereavement Care has faced during this year and have decided that all donations in lieu of a concert ticket should go to the charity, in memory of those we have lost,” added Lesley.