Coronation Street will see some major cast changes in 2025 and beyond 📺

Coronation Street will see some familiar characters return in 2025.

While a brand new character will be introduced to the ITV soap.

But who is leaving the cast this year and beyond?

Three new faces will be stepping onto the famous cobbles of Weatherfield this year. However despite the actors being unfamiliar - the characters they play may not be.

Coronation Street is welcoming a trio of actors to the cast in 2025, it follows the announcement of a series of exits. Viewers will not have to wait long for the first of the fresh arrivals.

But who are the new actors joining the cast of Coronation Street in 2025? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the new actors joining Coronation Street in 2025?

The cobbled streets of Weatherfield will be welcoming three new faces in the near future. First up is Silent Witness actor Jason Callender will be taking on the role of James Bailey - who is returning to Coronation Street after leaving for America.

Jason is replacing the original actor Nathan Graham, who left the soap in 2022. Speaking about the role he told TV Zone : “James is determined, whatever he puts his mind to he absolutely goes for it. He’s a little brother so expect little brother pranks but more than anything he loves his family and he really wants to be a dad.”

Coronation Street | Getty Images

The second new addition will be Jonathan Howard as Carl Webster. The brother of Kevin and Debbie, Carl has been mentioned on the soap before, but this is the first time he will appear on screen.

And finally, the third addition is an all-new character called Theo Silverton and he will be played by The Archers actor James Cartwright. He is said to be a scaffolder and will be a potential love interest for Todd Grimshaw.

Discussing the role, James said: “I think Theo is a good guy, he comes in with the best of intentions, as most people do, but he may upset some people with his behaviour.”

Jason Callender as James Bailey

Jonathan Howard as Carl Webster

James Cartwright as Theo Silverton

When will they debut on Coronation Street?

Jason Callender will be the first of the actors to make his bow, with James Bailey set to return to Weatherfield in a week (Monday March 17). He will then be followed by Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) who is set to make his debut on March 25.

Finally, Jonathan Howard will arrive as Carl Webster on April 11. Make sure you have those dates circled in your diary.

Which actors are leaving Corrie in 2025?

Unfortunately, it is not just new arrivals that will be shaking-up the status quo in Weatherfield. A series of departures have already been announced for 2025, the Metro reports .

Debbie Webster, first played by Sue Devaney in 1984 before returning in 2019, is set to leave the show in a harrowing storyline. She will be diagnosed with dementia and the storyline will follow as it worsens, before her death in 2026.

It has also been announced that Eileen Grimshaw, played by Sue Cleaver, is set to depart the cobbled streets after 25 years - at an unconfirmed date later in 2025. Sue said: “I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street.”

Craig Tinkler has been ‘axed’ after 14 years, the Metro reports, and his actor Colson Smith is set to leave the show. He will reportedly be killed off later in 2025.

In yet another departure, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is set to leave Weatherfield after more than four years. First mentioned in October 2020, she arrived a month later in November of that year.

Charlotte Jordan announced she would be leaving the show, saying: “After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.” She will leave the show later in 2025.

It has also been confirmed that Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) will be leaving Coronation Street after more than a decade. She will sell her share in Speed Daal and leave for London, according to the Metro.