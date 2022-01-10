Long seen as a precursor to the Oscars, the Golden Globes took place last night without the fanfare.

The 79th award show took place in private, there were no celebs, no red carpet, with awards being announced via their Twitter account.

The controversary surrounding the Globes stems from ongoing controversy of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) - the organisation that put on the awards.

Winners were announced via the Golden Globe's Twitter account.

They were exposed in February 2021 for lack of diversity both internally and in their nominations and allegations of inappropriate gifts being given to influence votes was also unearthed.

Here's what happened in 2021 - and whether the Golden Globes has a future.

What is the Golden Globes Controversary?

In February 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) faced significant criticism after the LA Times uncovered that none of its 87 members were black.

As well as a lack of diversity, alleged corruption was also uncovered, with the news that more than 30 HFPA members had been gifted with trips to the set of nominated TV show Emily in Paris, along with a two night stay in luxury accommodation.

What was the reaction from Hollywood?

There was swift reaction from Hollywood stars in response to the controversary.

Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe awards for his roles in Jerry Maguire, Magnolia and Born On The Fourth Of July in protest at the lack of diversity.

Scarlett Johansson said she would no longer work with the HFPA unless it made significant change and studios including Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia called for reform.

Last night's ceremony was also boycotted by celebrities, with the event becoming a private affair.

Why were the Golden Globes not on TV?

In May 2021, NBC, who normally show the award ceremony said it would not be doing so in 2022.

Announcing in a statement they said,

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

Who won awards at The Golden Globes last night?

Film

Best Movie – Drama - "The Power of the Dog"

Best Movie – Musical or Comedy - "West Side Story"

Best Movie Director - Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Movie Actress – Drama - Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Best Movie Actor – Drama - Will Smith, "King Richard"

Best Movie Actress – Musical or Comedy - Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"

Best Movie Actor – Musical or Comedy - Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom"

Best Movie Supporting Actor - Kodi Smit-Mcphee, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Supporting Actress - Ariana De Bose, "West Side Story"

Best Motion Picture – Animated - "Encanto," Disney

Best Movie Screenplay - Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Best Movie – Non-English Language - "Drive My Car," Japan

Best Movie Song - "No Time To Die," Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Movie Score - Hans Zimmer, "Dune"

Television

Best TV Series – Drama - "Succession"

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy - "Hacks"

Best TV Actor – Drama Series - Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Best TV Actress – Drama Series - Michaela Jae, "Pose"

Best TV Actor – Musical or Comedy - Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Best TV Actress – Musical or Comedy - Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best TV Supporting Actress - Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Best TV Supporting Actor - O Yeong-su, "Squid Games"

Best Actor – TV limited series - Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Best Actress – TV Limited Series - Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Best Limited TV Series - "The Underground Railroad"

Is there a future for the Golden Globes?

NBC have not confirmed they will air the ceremony in 2023, instead waiting to see if the HFPA enact real lasting change.

Speaking to Variety the network said, "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."