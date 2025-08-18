Make that transfer from train to taxi that much easier with our guide to getting a taxi or private hire to Leeds Festival this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those of you using public transport, in particular a train, to get to Leeds this year - this one is for you.

If the prospect of getting on another crowded form of public transport to get to the festival site is not your idea of fun, you could take a taxi or private hire instead.

Here’s what you need to know when getting a taxi to Leeds Festival this year, from where the collection points are to how much it could set you back.

Heading to Leeds Festival can be an adventure in itself, but with so many people descending on Bramham Park, navigating the travel can be a daunting task.

The logistical nightmare of hopping off the train and then running to transfer to a shuttle bus after a particularly long journey, and one to come, and setting up camp (unless you’re glamping, in which case it’s slightly easier) is not one you want to contend with. Where are the correct pick-up points at Leeds Train Station? Where are the designated drop-off zones at the festival grounds?

Sounds stressful, right?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So to aid you with a smooth transfer from train to private hire or local taxi, here’s our guide to where your chariot to get to Bramham Park from Leeds Train Station, where you’ll need to be dropped off when you get closer to the festival site, and an idea how much it ‘could’ cost you for the ride - and why it seems so expensive this year.

We’ve also included a few local taxi companies also, if you’re not having much luck with Uber and the throng of other people, no doubt in the same boat as you, waiting for surge pricing to calm down.

Where are the taxi pick-up points at Leeds Train Station?

Can't stomach another ride on public transport when it comes to that last leg to get to Leeds Festival this year? Let us help you out with your guide to private hire and taxis available in the city this year - and those all important pick up points. | Canva/Getty Images

Taxis and private hires can pick you up from the Leeds Train Station car park, situated just off New Station Street. To make your way to that area:

Come out through the main gates at Leeds Train Station, and walk towards the main exit. Take a left where you see the ticketing offices, ticketing machines and a selection of shops such as Sainsbury’s Local and Starbucks. Keep walking in that direction until you see on your left-hand side a pair of electric doors, leading to the car park.

Be aware that the level of traffic that will be around that area, especially during the Friday morning of the festival, means that some taxis and private hires may have to either drive into the car park itself to wait (you’ll see the parking spaces when you walk outside, to your left hand side) or on other occasions you may need to exit the station (right hand side) to identify your private hire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where are the drop-off points at Leeds Festival for taxis?

Leeds Festival has a specific, designated Pick Up and Drop Off zone for all private vehicles and taxis. This zone is located off York Road (A64) and is marked with dedicated signage.

For your return journey from the festival, there is a dedicated taxi rank at the site, which is typically located near the Red Gate. Marshals are on-site to help organise queues and manage the flow of people and vehicles.

How much could the trip from Leeds Train Station to Bramham Park cost me?

The cost can vary significantly based on traffic, demand, and time of day.

However, official fare information from the Leeds Hackney Carriage Drivers Association suggests a standard taxi fare for a car with up to four passengers is approximately £40 - £45 for the journey from Leeds Train Station to the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is important to note that this is a guide price, and the final cost may fluctuate, especially if you’re using Uber, which can bring surge pricing due to the demand for transport.

I don’t use Uber - what other local taxi companies can I use to get to Leeds Festival?

Leeds has several well-established local taxi companies that you can use. Some of the most prominent ones include:

Veezu (formerly Amber Cars and Wheels Private Hire) - 0113 202 2112.

Central Cars - 01132 523 523

Streamline-Telecabs - 0113 244 3322

Leeds Cab - 0113 455 5888

These companies operate through phone bookings and dedicated mobile apps, and they are typically the most reliable alternatives to Uber in the Leeds area.

Why are the Uber and taxi fares so expensive to get to Leeds Festival this year?

Inflation, petrol prices and demand. Take your pick.

Ride-hailing services like Uber operate on a surge pricing model. With tens of thousands of people descending on a single location at the same time, demand far outstrips supply, causing fares to increase dramatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route to Bramham Park is always subject to heavy traffic congestion, especially on peak days. Taxi meters and app-based fares are calculated based on both distance and time, so sitting in a traffic jam for an hour can significantly drive up the final cost.

However, many local taxi services, including hackney carriages, will implement a fixed fare for the festival route to bypass the meter and account for the guaranteed traffic and long queues for drop-offs and pick-ups - for better or for worse.