Honorary degree for Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody has been given an honorary degree by a leading Scottish university.

The Bangor musician joined hundreds of new graduates inside Caird Hall for the summer graduations.

Posting a picture of himself and former bandmate Tom Simpson on Snow Patrol’s official Instagram page, the Chasing Cars singer wrote: “Thank you so much to the University of Dundee for making me a doctor of laws today!

“So if anyone needs any legal work done I’m your man. Think that’s how it works, I’m a lawyer now, right?

“I also got to spend the day with this legend, Tom Simpson. In this picture I seem to be doing my best impression of a wax work dummy though.

“Thank you to all the teaching and administration staff at Dundee Uni and a massive congratulations to all the graduating class of 2018. It was an honour to share the day with you. gL.x.”

Lightbody attended the University of Dundee to study English Literature in the early ‘90s.

