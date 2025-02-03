This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Charli XCX, Snow Patrol and more set to perform at festivals in Northern Ireland in 2025 🎶🎪🎶

You won’t have to go far to enjoy a music festival in Northern Ireland this year.

From Belsonic and Emerge to TradFest and Omagh Bluegrass, there is almost something for every discerning listener.

Here’s 13 festivals taking place across Northern Ireland in 2025, and how you can get tickets before it’s too late.

You won’t be needing to book travel arrangements in Northern Ireland in 2025 to enjoy the summer festival season over the next 12 months - far from it.

With the likes of Charli XCX, Justin Timberlake, Snow Patrol and more set to perform at festivals across the area in 2025, there is a little something for everyone - including hallowed festivals such as Belfast’s TradFest and the Bluegrass Omagh later this year.

We’ve taken a look at 13 festivals set to take place in Northern Ireland in 2025, including where the festivals are taking place, how to get tickets and those all important first announcements.

Are you heading to one of the festivals taking place this year, or are you waiting to find out if more acts are set to be announced before taking the plunge and buying your ticket this year?

The best festivals taking place in Northern Ireland in 2025

Snow Patrol, Charli XCX and Stereophonics are just some of the musicians set to perform at festivals across Northern Ireland in 2025. | Canva/Getty Images

Belsonic

Stendhal Festival

When: July 4 - 6 2025.

Where: Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady.

Who has been announced?: No line-up announcement as of yet.

Tickets: Tickets available through Kaboodle.

Belfast TradFest

ChSq Belfast

Bluegrass Omagh

City of Derry International Choir Festival

When: October 22 - 26 2025.

Where: Various venues across Londonderry.

Who has been announced?: No announcement made as of yet.

Tickets: Tickets available through the City of Derry International Choir Festival website.

Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival

Emerge

Jika Jika Festival

AVA Festival

United Tribes

When: June 27 - 29 2025.

Where: Glenplark Road, Omagh.

Who has been announced?: No announcement made as of yet.

Tickets: Tickets set to go on sale through Eventbrite.

Country 2 Country Belfast

Eclectic Love