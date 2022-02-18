There's plenty of activities in Northern Ireland to keep you busy throughout February.

We've put together some of our favourite things that are happening in Northern Ireland this weekend.

NI Science Festival, Various Locations

The NI Science Festival has lots of events taking place this weekend covering the topics of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

Taking place at a variety of locations across Northern Ireland, there are events for all ages.

Find out more about the events on offer and how to get tickets here.

Belfast TradFest: Winter Weekend

World class musicians will be coming to Belfast this weekend.

There are lots of events going on across the city centre with concerts, sessions and free events.

You can find out more about the events on offer here.

MAC Art Workshop: Bright, Bold, Happy Colour

The Mac is putting on an Art Workshop aimed for 6-10 year olds, which encourages them to create art inspired by Ronnie Hughes, one of MAC Belfast's current exhibiting artists

You can find out more about the event here.

C.S. Lewis Square Urban Market

C.S. Square will once again be hosting its Urban Market on Saturday to celebrate EastSide Greenways #LoveYourGreenway.

There will be lots of stalls on offer selling street food, homeware, crafts and more.

Clifton Street Cemetery Tour Belfast - In Life and Death

The Clifton Street Cemetery, was opened by the Belfast Charitable Society in 1797 and is final resting place to some of Belfast's most famous past residents.

Hear tales of bodysnatching, the poor house and unmarked graves from the potato famine.

See the McCracken family plot, where Mary Ann McCracken, the renowned abolitionist, philanthropist and reformer, was buried at the grand old age of 96.

Tickets are available from the Clifton Belfast here and tours are available on Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20.