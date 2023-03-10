Armagh Observatory and Planetarium has announced that a number of family-friendly events that will take place on site from March 21-24, as part of the inaugural Irish Astronomy Week 2023.

The events will include: an Introduction to Astrophotography by Paul Evans, which will take place on March 21 at Armagh Planetarium. In this talk, amateur astronomer and photographer, Paul Evans, will outline basic astrophotography methods and will share a number of his own astrophotos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will explain how, thanks to the evolution of modern cameras, astrophotography is no longer the preserve of those with expensive equipment, and how aesthetically pleasing and educational photographs of the night sky can be taken using fairly basic equipment.The Look Up! A Spring Night Sky Tour Dome Show will take place on March 22 and 24 at Armagh Planetarium. Suitable for adults and children aged over eight, and produced by Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, this 30 minute presenter-led show will take visitors on a seasonal tour around the night sky, as seen from Ireland. The show is ideal for amateur astronomers or those interested in learning about the night sky.

Budding astronomers should get ready to be mesmerised

Most Popular

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium Library Open Afternoon, a free event , will take place from 2-4pm on March 22 at Armagh Observatory. The Observatory’s library contains over 4,000 books and over 10,000 journals. During this event, staff and students will be on hand to answer any questions.

This is a drop-in session, with exhibitions, displays and experts on hand, and visitors will be free to browse, read and peek behind the scenes of the specialist library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star Tracker Evening will take place on March 23. Suitable for adults and children aged over eight, this event will include a viewing of the Look Up! Spring Night Sky Dome Show, followed by a telescope workshop and live stargazing with the Northern Ireland Amateur Astronomer Society.

The Staring Into Space PhD Afternoon will take place on March 24. It will see visitors join Armagh Observatory and Planetarium’s PhD students for an afternoon of short talks and demonstrations centred around the astronomical tools that they use.

Admission to this event is free.

Themed ‘The Stars for Everyone,’ Irish Astronomy Week 2023 will see events take place indoors and outdoors, right across the island of Ireland, March 20-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the week, astronomers of all ages will be able to enjoy the celestial waltz of the crescent Moon as it moves past the bright planets Jupiter, Venus and Mars.

Helen McLoughlin, Senior Education Officer at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, said: “We are delighted to take part in Irish Astronomy Week 2023 and to welcome visitors to the series of events that we will be hosting as part of this important initiative.

“As a leading centre for astronomical research and an advocate of STEM education, we are very much aligned with Irish Astronomy Week 2023’s goals of connecting people with the universe, and promoting an appreciation and understanding of the night sky, along with the ability to enjoy it in a non-intrusive and non-destructive manner.”