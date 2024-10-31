Grab some sweets or bring a brolly? Here's how the Trick or Treat weather forecast shapes up for Halloween night
As night draws in, all the boils and ghouls will be donning their frightening finest, sending chills throughout the streets as they snaffle a few favourite treats from their neighbours.
Not just an annual tradition, it’s the highlight of the spooky season – as long as the weather doesn’t turn out to be an absolute shocker, that is.
The sun’s going down just before 5pm, and it won’t be long before the little monsters come out to play.
But will they be wearing creepy clobber or be wrapped in waterproofs?
The Met Office’s current weather forecast says that for the prime trick-or-treating period between 6pm and 9pm, almost all of Northern Ireland can expect a mild and dry evening.
Border areas close to Newry and Enniskillen should keep an eye on the sky after 8pm – not just for witches on broomsticks, but the risk of scattered rain showers.
Everywhere else should expect to stay bone dry, however.
It’ll be a cloudy night, so werewolves likely won’t have much of a moon to howl at.
But with temperatures hovering around 12°C to 13°C, parents and kids alike should be in for a pleasant night’s scare.
Much of the west of the province are in for some light showers later on, but not until after 11pm – by which point all little ghosts and ghouls should be safely tucked up in their crypts.