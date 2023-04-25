Lady Mary Peters is joined by Mairead Kelly, events manager at the Everglades Hotel to launch an afternoon tea event taking place on Saturday, May 20 at 2pm to help raise money for the Mary Peters Trust which supports our young local athletes in their sporting careers.

The event, which takes place on May 20 at 2pm, will give guests the chance to take part in a virtual Golden Duck Race in honour of Lady Mary’s gold medal success and there will be a performance by Les Foyer des Artistes. The afternoon’s festivities will be hosted by local personality Micky Doherty.

Lady Mary Peters said: “I am very much looking forward to this special afternoon tea event at the Everglades Hotel. I would like to thank Hastings Hotels for all their support and encourage everyone to come along for a fun afternoon to help raise money for the Mary Peters Trust which supports our young local athletes in their sporting careers. I am proud that the Mary Peters Trust has supported so many athletes in the local area.”

Julie Hastings, director of Hastings Hotels said: “We are delighted to support the Mary Peters Trust by hosting this celebratory event in honour of Northern Ireland’s Golden Girl. Lady Mary Peters continues to inspire generations of young people and athletes and we are very proud to be able to pay tribute to her successes and everything she has done, and continues to do, to help young people in achieving their sporting dreams and ambitions. It promises to be a great afternoon of amazing memories, live entertainment and fabulous food and one not to be missed.”

McComb’s Coach Travel is kindly sponsoring luxury return travel from Belfast on Saturday, May 20. The event is supported by Alchemy Technologies who is a Podium Partner of the Mary Peters Trust.

The Mary Peters Trust is Northern Ireland’s leading sporting charity and was established to create an ongoing and meaningful commemoration of Lady Mary’s win at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. Since its inception over 40 years ago, the Trust has made a staggering number of awards helping to make a difference to the lives of thousands of young athletes from across local sport.

Tickets are £40 per person or £350 for a table of 10. Tickets with return coach travel from Belfast are £60 per person.

