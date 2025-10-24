The cast of an immersive all-ages Halloween show that takes place on board one of Downpatrick and County Down Railway's vintage trains.

Halloween’s coming, and all the little boils and ghouls hope to have a de-frightful time.

And what better way to do that than with a live ghost train? But this one’s got a very suspicious passenger on board, one who could make the journey a real monster – Frankenstein.

The bad doctor’s coming for a family-friendly immersive show at the Downpatrick and County Down Railway next weekend, which blends classic horror with comedy and audience participation, as actors take visitors of all ages through the historic railway site and onto a heritage train ride into the dark Co Down countryside.

Taking place on November 1 and 2, the show sees Dr Frankenstein trying to recapture his escaped creatures. He’s hoping some brave visitors to the railway can lend a hand – or a leg.

Dr Frankenstein, aka actor Robert JE Simpson, inspects his work.

Warns Frankenstein himself, aka actor Robert JE Simpson: “Whatever you do, don’t get too close to them.

“They look a lot like you and me, only I think I might have left them a bit long before we dug them up. I made the perfect couple, if only they’d do what they’re told; darn things got sentient, and I think they’re trying to set up home near the river.

“I need a crowd of people, wear your best and most frightening costume and let’s scare them into submission.”

The plot sees Frankenstein flee his Transylvanian lab to pitch up in the heritage railway and museum on Downpatrick’s Market Street, determined to continue his sinister experiments.

The doctor says he needed “somewhere with lots of space and a ready supply of fresh parts”. For the sake of the Co Down town, he’d better be referring to the trains and machinery in the museum?

“No, I don’t mean... well, maybe a little,” he says. “Yes, there are some very useful bodies around the place. I could do with a strong man for my next project, I’ve had my eye on a volunteer or two.”

This year’s show marks Avalard Productions’ third “Phantom Flyer” Halloween event at the railway, featuring a new storyline and characters inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein – a villain who’s very hot right now, with a major new Hollywood adaptation of the story in cinemas at the minute and the classic Hammer horror version of the tale, 1957’s ‘The Curse Of Frankenstein’, having enjoyed a big screen re-release earlier this month.

Avalard’s director Robert JE Simpson leads the cast in the title role, joined by actors Geoff Hatt, Marcus Keeley and Debbie McCormack. Taking place during the two days after the spookiest night of the year, the cast hope to add a little extra fun by taking Halloween into overtime.

“Every year we build something new,” an out-of-character Robert says. “By staging this after Halloween, families get one last chance to enjoy the season. It’s a Halloween encore before winter truly sets in.”