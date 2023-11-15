Titanic Belfast is the only winner to have ever won twice for the same experience in the 30-year history of the highly coveted global awards

Titanic Belfast has won the THEA Award for Outstanding Achievement from the international association representing the world’s leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling places and experiences from around the world.

This is the second time the world-leading visitor attraction has been recognised by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), having won the Visitor Centre Outstanding Achievement Award in 2014.

Titanic Belfast, which scooped the Visitor Experience Re-envisioned: Limited Budget award, is the only winner to have ever won twice for the same experience in the 30-year history of the global awards which recognise the personal excellence from those who bring incredible experiences to life for people around the world.

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again receive international recognition with our second award from the Themed Entertainment Association. We first won a THEA Award shortly after Titanic Belfast opened and it is apt that this second award is for the reimagined Titanic Experience which opened in March following a multi-million-pound refreshment programme. We have introduced four exciting new themed galleries and a stunning new artefact collection, providing our most spectacular visitor experience to date.

“Since opening our doors in 2012, we are proud that Titanic Belfast continues to play a vital role in attracting visitors from around the world to the island of Ireland and this award once again confirms it on the global stage. I would like to thank the fantastic teams across the business for the incredible work they do every day in making the visitor experience at Titanic Belfast truly world class.”

Ellvena Graham OBE, chair of Tourism Northern Ireland, explained: “Congratulations to Titanic Belfast on winning a second THEA Award for the reimagined Titanic Experience. More than a decade on, this world-class attraction continues to put Belfast and Northern Ireland on a global stage, is a key driver for our local tourism industry and generates a huge economic impact for the local economy. Tourism Northern Ireland is delighted for Judith Owens MBE and the team at Titanic Belfast as this international recognition is a reflection of their hard-work and dedication.”

Melissa Oviedo, TEA international board president, added: “Celebrating excellence is core to the TEA mission. These remarkable individuals have demonstrated unparalleled creativity, innovation and commitment to delivering extraordinary guest experiences on a truly global scale. Their work has not only entertained and inspired millions but also continues to shape the future of our industry.”