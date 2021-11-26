There's plenty of activities in Northern Ireland to keep you busy in the run up to Christmas.

We've put together some of our favourite things that are happening in Northern Ireland next week.

Armagh Georgian Weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armagh will be celebrating its Georgian heritage this weekend.

Celebrate Armagh's Georgian history this weekend, with an array of events happening across the city.

From horse and carriage rides, street walking tours and a festive market, there's something for everyone.

The festival will run from Thursday, November 25, 2021 - Sunday, November 28, 2021.

You can find out more about events here.

Newtownards Christmas Market and Light Switch-On

The Christmas lights will be turned on in Newtownards this weekend.

There will be plenty to do for all the family, including music, dancing and festive market complete with elebrity chefs offering cooking demonstrations.

The Christmas lights will be officially switched on at 5.30pm.

The event is happening in Ards town centre on Saturday, November 27 and entry is free.

Elf Factory, Lanyon Place Belfast

This immersive show from Big Telly Theatre Company will bring you to the heart of Santa's Elf factory.

Santa needs you to help to get everything ready for the big day, so step into the factory and let's get stuck in!

The performance will be running from Wednesday, November 24, 2021 and runs to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Find out more about how to get tickets and book here.

Christmas at The Ballance House, Glenavy

Explore Christmas of the past at Ballance House, there will be a craft fair, festive treats, a tea barn & exhibition.

The event is taking place on Saturday, November 27, between 11:00am - 4:00pm.

You can find out more about the event here.

Mission Santa, Armagh Planetarium

This immersive festive experience will see you join Santa's ELF crew and embark on an out of this world adventure.

The ticket includes admission to the star dome, a visit to see Saint Nick himself along with a gift for those on the nice list and a family photograph.

The show will be taking place from Saturday, November 20 to December, 23, 2021.

Prices are £15.00 per adult and £17.50 per child. Learn more about the event here.