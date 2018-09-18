Line of Duty season 5: These exclusive photos show latest filming location for new series of BBC hit drama

Filming for season five of BBC hit drama Line of Duty is well under way in Northern Ireland and we've some exclusive photos to share.

Line of Duty season 5: BBC drama show's star reveals new season filming schedule and his love for Belfast



It's understood Vicky McClure, who plays DC Kate Fleming, was filming scenes at a house in County Down on Monday.

These images show the location at Coopers Mill Close in Dundonald.

While there were no obvious spoilers to the storyline for intrigued residents in the area, the crew worked well into the into the night and cranes were used to capture aerial shots of the semi-detached property. Windows at the house are also pictured blacked out by heavy sheets of fabric.

The cast of Line Of Duty, which features Northern Ireland actor Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings, reunited last month as filming for the highly-anticipated new season got under way.

Filiming is under way for Line of Duty season 5

The fourth season of the smash show, written by Jed Mercurio, came to a conclusion last year as AC-12 blew open a criminal network led by the mysterious ‘Top Dog’.

At the end of August McClure took to Twitter to announce that AC-12 was 'reporting for duty'.

"The gang are BACK for #LOD5," she wrote.

Line Of Duty creator Mercurio is currently riding the crest of a wave with the success with new series Bodyguard, starring Richard Madden and Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes.

Crew at the location in Coopers Mill Close

Bodyguard and Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio guest speaker at NI Chamber President's Banquet



Counter Terrorism Policing UK are using TV show Bodyguard’s popularity to recruit staff – here’s how to apply





Line of Duty filming in Dundonald, Northern Ireland

The house in where filming took place at Coopers Mill Close

Aerial shots: The Line of Duty crew in Dundonald