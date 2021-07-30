Westlife in Belfast: Scramble as tickets go on sale for ‘small’ live audience
A mad scramble has begun to snap up tickets to be part of a small audience who will see fan favourites Westlife performing live in Belfast this August.
The announcement was made on The BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show today by Zoe Ball, with tickets on sale until 8am tomorrow, Saturday. The band will be performing in Belfast on Thursday 26 August.
Westlife said: “We are thrilled to be taking part in this year’s Radio 2 Live. Our show at Hyde Park in 2019 was such a highlight for us and we can’t wait to do something a little different this time.”
Radio 2 Live is bringing live music direct to audiences. On The Breakfast Show this week Zoe Ball also announced that Texas are performing in Glasgow on Thursday 5 August, Steps are performing in Manchester on Tuesday 10 August, Manic Street Preachers are performing in Cardiff on Thursday 12 August. All shows will be in front of a small audience of fans.
Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: “New for 2021 and beyond, Radio 2 Live will take the spirit of our very special radio station around the UK. We’re thrilled to be bringing Texas, Steps, Manic Street Preachers and Westlife to Radio 2 listeners around the country after so long without live music.”
Tickets are being allocated via a ballot following registration at wwww.bbc.co.uk/radio2live, which for Westlife is open until 8am on Saturday 31 July. Allocations are weighted, with more going to those living closer to the city location of each concert. Full terms and conditions are on the website.
