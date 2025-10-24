Nicola Grant Workers Party Regional Spokesperson has calle the actions of the company running the Waterfront Hall disgraceful after Unison’s Regional Council had to Relocate.

Ms Grant said the disgraceful actions of the company running a Public facility who tried to impose restrictions on what a trade union could show on screens that were part of the contract when the hall was booked must be investigated without delay. Unison’s leadership and membership must be applauded for refusing to be dictated to. For a trade union to have to move their annual regional conference beggars belief. It is a matter of public record that unison has led a campaign for years against human rights violations and genocide against the Palestinian people .

Ms Grant said the Chair and chief executive must take action against those who made this decision and if they are unwilling or unable to they should resign. Belfast City Council must also take action to ensure that those who hire this facility in good faith should not be confronted with this type of interference. Unison was expressing the legitimate policy of a member led trade union who decides union policy there should have been no interference by those who manage this public facility.