Nicola Grant Workers Party Regional Spokesperson has calle the actions of the company running the Waterfront Hall disgraceful after Unison’s Regional Council had to Relocate.
Ms Grant said the Chair and chief executive must take action against those who made this decision and if they are unwilling or unable to they should resign. Belfast City Council must also take action to ensure that those who hire this facility in good faith should not be confronted with this type of interference. Unison was expressing the legitimate policy of a member led trade union who decides union policy there should have been no interference by those who manage this public facility.
Ms Grant said organisations should stop using this facility for events until this policy of interference is halted. She ended by saying I hope unison is going to sue the company for this egregious breach of contract.