River Rush 2025 makes waves for Mental Health

Pictured (L-R) is Christina McKeegan, Foyle Search and Rescue Charity Manager, Carol Ervine, Group Director of Tenant & Client Services and Margaret McCrossan, Community and Events Fundraising Officer AWARE NI.

The latest in a series of Shared Housing Week initiatives in Derry-Londonderry supported by Choice Housing has seen young people take to the River Foyle to raise life-changing sums for two deserving charities.

Participants from across the Maiden City and North-West area signed up for the River Rush Raft Race, with all proceeds going to mental health charity AWARE NI, and Foyle Search and Rescue.

AWARE NI has two offices in Northern Ireland – one in Derry-Londonderry, and a second in Belfast – supporting those people with low mood, anxiety, depression and bipolar, while Foyle Search and Rescue relies on a team of volunteers to keep people safe and provide hope in times of crisis.

As part of the fun-filled team challenge, participants – with the help of their family and friends – had to design and assemble a sturdy raft that could complete the designated 3-mile route. While the race itself was a thrilling challenge for all participants, the event was so much more than just competition – it was a full-blown celebration of community spirit. The day was packed with live music, mouthwatering food, and fun-filled activities for all ages at Foyle Search and Rescue’s base.

Supported by Choice and Hunter Apparel Solutions, the event was open to tenants, partner organisations, community groups, local schools and members of the public. In all, around 50 people braved the cold waters and inclement weather for what turned out to be another successful cross-community fun event.

Group Director of Tenant & Client Services for Choice, Carol Ervine, said: “The River Rush Raft Race was about so much more than racing across a river. It was a powerful example of what happens when communities, people, and organisations come together with a shared purpose.

“These young people showed incredible creativity, courage, and compassion as they took on a fun and challenging event to raise life-changing funds for two vital local charities. In doing so, they also helped strengthen community bonds and promote inclusion, understanding, and unity across the North-West. “Events like this reflect the heart of Choice’s Shared Housing Week – building not just homes, but hope, resilience, and a shared future for everyone,” added Carol.

Margaret McCrossan, Community Fundraising Officer at AWARE NI, added: “Events like the River Rush Raft Race mean so much to AWARE NI because the funds raised directly support our free peer support groups, two of which are located in the city itself.

“These services provide people with the chance to talk openly, connect with others who understand, and get support before things reach crisis point. It’s inspiring to see the community rally together so that we can continue to be there for anyone affected by low mood, depression, anxiety, or bipolar.”

The event received support from the Department for Communities (DfC), and Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme that has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects its commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united, and shared, society.

In 2024, Choice handed over the first tranche of homes at Rosses Gate in Derry-Londonderry – the association’s largest ever shared mixed tenure scheme which will ultimately deliver over 900 homes to the area. A potential £21.8m will be invested in the Rosses Gate shared housing development and associated five-year Good Relations Plan.

A key element of the good relations work for shared housing developments is identifying the challenges local communities are facing and using this to develop tailored projects that support these areas. This involves collaborating with residents, partners and other stakeholders to deliver beneficial community relations through the establishment of the Foyle Advisory Group.