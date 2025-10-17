SHS Group Raises £20,531 for Pretty ‘n Pink

Two-year charity partnership delivers vital support for breast cancer patients and their families.

Breast cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from a £20,531 donation raised by SHS Group through a two-year charity partnership with Pretty ‘n Pink, Northern Ireland’s leading breast cancer charity. This significant contribution marks the largest single donation raised for a charity at SHS Group’s Belfast site, highlighting the company’s deep commitment to community engagement.

Founded in 2006, Pretty ‘n Pink is dedicated to supporting women and men with a breast cancer diagnosis across Northern Ireland. Operated by a small team and volunteers, the charity ensures all funds remain local to assist with critical needs such as utilities, groceries, mastectomy underwear, complementary therapies, counselling, and weekend breaks for patients to spend quality time with loved ones.

Colleagues at SHS Group selected Pretty ‘n Pink as their charity partner in 2023 and raised funds through a wide range of events, including sponsored hikes in the Mourne Mountains, bake-offs, quiz nights and raffles.

Leanne Rooney, Charity Operations Manager at Pretty ‘n Pink, is pictured with Kellie-Ann Hoey, Director of Communications & Responsible Business at SHS Group, and Sam McComb, SHS Group Belfast Charity Committee Lead, as SHS Group celebrates raising £20,531 to support breast cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

Leanne Rooney, Charity Operations Manager at Pretty ‘n Pink, said:

"We are so grateful to SHS Group for this incredible support. £20,531 will have a real and immediate impact on breast cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland. The dedication and creativity of SHS colleagues in their fundraising has been nothing short of inspiring."

Kellie-Ann Hoey, Director of Communications & Responsible Business at SHS Group, added:

"Our colleagues have shown incredible commitment in raising funds for Pretty ‘n Pink and we are so proud of what they have achieved. This donation will make a real difference to patients and families living with the impact of breast cancer. It’s a powerful example of the positive change we can create when we work together."

As this partnership concludes, SHS Group will now turn its fundraising efforts to Air Ambulance NI, the Group’s newly selected two-year charity partner.