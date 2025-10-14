Tony Walls Workers Party Representative for Lower Falls Belfast has called for a an immediate cap on rents in the Private Rental Sector. The Greed of Landlords must be stopped!

Mr Walls hit out after seeing a terraced house on the Springfield Rd in West Belfast advertised for rent at £1980 per month. Saying this is pure exploitation of the housing crisis as they know families are desperate for a home. West Belfast has the highest rates of poverty, multiple deprivations, health inequalities, housing needs and unemployment. Yet, some unscrupulous landlords seek to take advantage of this situation. It is outrageous that homes are being bought up by venture capitalists and local property developers, not to aid the housing crisis but to profit from it. Shame on them!

Mr Walls continued it is time the Executive introduced legislation to cap the rents in the private sector and to stop evictions because tenants cannot keep up with the outrageous rents being charged, or because the landlord can get another tenant to pay higher rent.