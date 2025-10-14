Tony Walls Workers Party Representative for Lower Falls Belfast has called for a an immediate cap on rents in the Private Rental Sector. The Greed of Landlords must be stopped!
Mr Walls continued it is time the Executive introduced legislation to cap the rents in the private sector and to stop evictions because tenants cannot keep up with the outrageous rents being charged, or because the landlord can get another tenant to pay higher rent.
The Workers Party in our submission to the Programme For Government on the housing section highlighted these issues and our concerns that developers and those who invest in houses for the private rentals market do so to accumulate profits, not to contribute to the social wellbeing of those they rent to. The answer to our housing crisis must be a State Construction Company with ring fenced funding and a remit to provide good quality homes for those on waiting list and those being exploited by unscrupulous landlords.