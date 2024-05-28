Blood Lines - neckpiece, ring and belt detail by glass artist Angela Brady with dress by Ejay Griffin

A unique catwalk show and exhibition enables glass artists and fashion designers from across the island to collaborate on the most surprising material you can wear - glass!

This unique exhibition of wearable glass is brought to NI craft audiences by the Glass Society of Ireland, in collaboration with The Council of Irish Fashion Designers, and will take place at Craft NI Gallery, Belfast, from June 6 - July 25.

The show is aimed at addressing gender equality, diversity and inclusion through exploring glass as a wearable material for all. The exhibition will feature 20 glass artists and fashion designers showing collaborative and individual pieces which include glass bags, millinery, dresses and jewellery.

The exhibition is the first of its kind in Ireland and a first cross border collaboration between the two representative agencies. It will be preceded by a live fashion show which will be held on June 4, 6 - 8pm at The MAC, Belfast, where the objects and clothing will be seen by the public.

NI fashion designer Sara O’Neill will give an introductory talk before the event

NI fashion designer Sara O’Neill, the creative mastermind behind the hugely successful Éadach brand, whose designs have graced the red carpet and winners’ stages of The Oscars, The BAFTAs, The IFTAs & the Emmys last year, will be the special guest for the opening of the Glass Runway Live Fashion Show and will give an introductory talk before the event.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Eddie Shanahan, Chairperson of the Council of Irish Fashion Designers said: ‘(...) we find collaboration projects invaluable in stretching the imaginations of our designers, in exposing them to new materials and craft techniques and, in the case of the Glass Runway in particular, in providing a platform to celebrate inclusivity and gender equality.'

Róisín de Buitléar, Chair of the GSOI, said: “In this, our first collaboration with the Council of Irish Fashion Designers, fashion designers and glass makers have extended their ideas and knowledge to create truly original works for this show while developing lasting and meaningful relationships through the design and development of their pieces.”

All the pieces which are part of the Glass Runway exhibition are made using sustainable materials and production processes, which include recycled glass, repurposed metals, veg leather, off cuts of various fabrics/glass, organic cotton, sustainably sourced Irish linen remnants.