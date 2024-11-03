Author celebrates new book launch and the vital role of Kilcooley Women’s Centre in her journey

Award-winning educator and author now based in Sicily, has launched her new children’s book, Learn with Tayo: African Heroes and Legends, bringing African history to young readers.

Saidy credits her passion for accessible education to women’s centers in Italy and Northern Ireland, where community programs empower women through learning and support. Reflecting on how these centers helped shape her path, she emphasizes the need for more spaces worldwide that uplift women and families, providing essential opportunities for growth and education.

The book is part of Saidy’s “Learn with” series, aimed at helping children connect with Africa’s rich cultural heritage through vibrant storytelling, fun facts, and interactive activities.

Saidy, who once lived in Kilcooley Bangor, Northern Ireland, now travels the world and currently resides in Sicily. Her passion for multicultural education, cultivated over years of teaching and exploring diverse communities, is at the heart of Learn with Tayo. The book celebrates influential African icons like Shaka Zulu, Queen Amina, and Mansa Musa, engaging young readers with colorful illustrations, hands-on activities, and accessible language to make history come alive.

Reflecting on her journey as a writer, Saidy credits her educational roots in the UK, particularly her time studying English and History at Kilcooley Women’s Centre, as a driving force behind her storytelling.

“My time at Kilcooley Women’s Centre in Bangor was where I first felt empowered to tell stories that bridge cultural divides,” Saidy shares. “It’s where I learned that storytelling and cultural heritage are deeply interconnected. That foundation helped me create Learn with Tayo—a book that inspires kids to embrace diversity and appreciate the stories that unite us all.”

The Kilcooley Women’s Centre, renowned for its commitment to supporting women and families across Ards and North Down, played an important role in Saidy’s development as an educator and writer. She believes that community centers like Kilcooley are vital and encourages other towns and cities worldwide to establish similar centers.

“Not all women have the opportunity to attend university or college,” Saidy says. “Centers like Kilcooley are designed to support women in ways that suit their needs, and they make an incredible difference in people’s lives. I’d love to see more places like this around the world.”

Learn with Tayo: African Heroes and Legends isn’t just a book; it’s a call to action for young readers to engage with global history, celebrating the achievements of African heroes whose stories are rarely told in mainstream classrooms. With its captivating stories, activities, and powerful lessons, the book aims to inspire children to appreciate the vast, diverse heritage of the African continent.

Saidy’s global perspective and deep-rooted commitment to education make Learn with Tayo a unique addition to any child’s bookshelf. Now available on Amazon, the book invites readers everywhere to explore the vibrant legacy of African history. Saidy continues her journey as a world traveler, sharing her love for African culture and storytelling with communities across the globe.