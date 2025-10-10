Emerald Park’s Spooktacular ‘Tricky Trail’ Family-Friendly Treasure Hunt Returns from Saturday 11th October

This Halloween, Emerald Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, will open its gates to frightful family fun with the return of the much-loved Tricky Trail Halloween treasure hunt! Running across eleven spook-filled days from Saturday, 11th of October, Tricky Trail is the ultimate Halloween adventure for kids!

Emerald Park is located north of Dublin and just a 90-minute drive from Belfast, in Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Families can look forward to a frightfully fun day out at Emerald Park filled with spooky storytelling, curious experiments, magical performances and plenty of surprises along the way! Tickets are available now from www.emeraldpark.ie

Upon arrival collect your Tricky Trail map and set off on a Halloween adventure to uncover hidden clues and lost items scattered across the park. Along the way, be prepared for plenty of fun, frights, and giggles all designed to delight children of all ages. Step through the Ghoulish Graveyard to collect your first clue, keep your eyes peeled for friendly ghouls, and brace yourself for the wacky wonders of Mad Professor Oswald’s Lab, but be prepared for some of Oswald's eccentric experiments!

Wander through the Freaky Forest ofadorned wicked witch hats but beware of some spooky characters before entering the Gothic Gardens where you’ll meet Petunia the Pixie! Along your journey, you’ll encounter Helga’s chaotic house, spooky saloons, a haunted castle, and even a pirate ship all before claiming your ultimate trick-or-treat bag at the end of your quest!

Emerald Park Tricky Trail

Entry to Tricky Trail is free with all Emerald Park entry tickets on October 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st. Plus, guests can unlock up to 20% OFF with Early Bird tickets when booked online before midnight the night before your visit.

Once your Tricky Trail adventure is complete, the rest of Emerald Park awaits! Guests can enjoy 45 rides and attractions, while younger adventurers can enjoy the Junior Zone with over 10 attractions and multiple playgrounds! Put your zoo skills to the test at the Emerald Park Zoo, which is home to more than 250 animals, including big cats, an impressive birds of prey display and zoo experiences such as the Lemur Woods and petting farm!