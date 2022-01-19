The beloved children's TV show Fraggle Rock is making a come back and fans couldn't be more excited.

Originally created by puppeteer Jim Henson who also created the Muppets, the show was a big hit when it was launched in 1983 and ran for 96 episodes, until 1987.

The show was known for its upbeat theme tune and colourful characters including Gobo, Red, Moko, Uncle Travelling Matt, Wembley and Boober.

It inspired a generation of children and found cult following that has persisted.

Fans will now be able to join the Fraggles in a new adventure, with the reboot Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, coming to our screens very soon.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock in the UK.

When is Fraggle Rock coming back?

Where can you watch Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock in the UK?

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is coming out on Friday, January 21, 2022 on Apple TV+.

The reboot will be made up of 13 original episodes that have been developed by the Jim Henson Company.

What can we expect from Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock?

We can expect to see many of our favourite Fraggle Rock characters from Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley to Uncle Travelling Matt.

But, there will also be new faces too, voiced by guests including Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson and even the Foo Fighters.

How to watch Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock in the UK?

Fraggle Rock will be available to stream in the UK through Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ can be accessed from apple devices, smart TVs and gaming consoles, it is a paid subscription service, similar to Netflix and costs £4.99 a month.

What are fans saying?

Fraggle Rock was a part of many people's childhood, so news the show is returning has been trending on social media, with many fans sharing their excitement.