It's been almost two years since the season 3 finale of Ozark and fans are keen to find out what lies in store for the Byrde family.

Season 4 promises to bring their criminal relationship with the Navarro cartel to a dramatic and conclusion.

Here's everything you need to know about season 4 of Ozark.

Jason Bateman attends the Premiere Of Netflix's Ozark Season 2 in Los Angeles.

Ozark Season 4 release date

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on Friday 21st January 2022.

There will be a total of 14 episodes set to air in 2022, it has not been confirmed how many episodes will be in part two.

Ozark Season 4 trailer

The full trailer for Ozark season 4 was released on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

It features action-packed scenes of explosions, deals with the FBI and Marty and Wendy Byrde facing some dangerous threats from the Navarro cartel.

Is Season 4 the final season of Ozark?

Netflix has confirmed that season 4 will be the final season of Ozark.

The season will be made up of 14 episodes, split into two parts with seven episodes each, to help spread out the suspense.

There were suggestions that the show would run for five seasons, with showrunner Chris Mundy reflecting during a panel discussion with The Hollywood Reporter,

“We’ve always talked about it as five seasons, it could be four, it could be seven… but that always seemed like a good number to us.”

What happened in Season 3?

Season 3 packed a lot into ten episodes from kidnapping, family drama and Wyatt and Darlene, here's a quick recap.

In season 3, Marty was kidnapped and held captive by head of the Navarro Cartel, Omar Navarro in a test to prove his loyalty.

Although he managed to get out unscathed, Wendy faced a tough choice as she was forced to put a hit out on her own brother who discovered their cartel connections and posed a threat to the family's safety.

Season 3 also saw Ruth, grow more and more frustrated with her role in the Byrde's operation, this led her to join forces with Darlene after patching things up with Wyatt, who is now Darlene's boyfriend.

Ruth, Darlene and Wyatt have agreed a deal with the Kansas City Mob, which only means one thing - retaliation from the Navarro cartel is coming.

Where is Ozark filmed?

Contrary to the show's name and depiction of Lake of the Ozarks where it is set, Ozark isn't actually filmed in Missouri.

The drama is mostly filmed in and around Lake Allatoona and Lake Lanier, Georgia,

When is Ozark Season 4 part two coming out?

As of yet, there is no confirmed release date for part two of season 4.