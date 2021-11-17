Great British Bake Off 2021: Who left bake off last night, who won star baker and Patisserie Week episode recap
This week saw the semi-finals of the competition, so what happened to the bakers this week and who has made it to the final?
Week nine saw the bakers tackle Patisserie Week, with a layered slice, a sablé Breton tart, and show stopping themed entremet on the menu.
Who left Bake Off last night?
Fan favourite Jürgen left Bake Off last night.
Tipped for the top spot, Jürgen had won star baker three times, leaving many in shock at his exit just before the final.
The German baker was the only one in the semi-final to not receive a handshake from Paul Hollywood, who stated his biscuit was, 'overbaked.'
In his leaving letter, Jürgen compared his experience to flying to the moon, stating, ‘Who wants to fly to the moon if you can be on Bake Off? It was such a fantastic ride!’
After his elimination, Jürgen explained that he ‘kind of saw it coming,' adding 'I think the others are more shocked than I am,’
He continued: ‘It’s been incredible. I’ve really enjoyed being here, I’ve made friends for life and I will be with them in spirit.’
Who won star baker?
This semi-final saw Paul Hollywood not one, but three handshakes, but there could be only one star baker and that was Chrystelle.
She pulled out all the stops to create a show stopper dedicated to her sister and received rave reviews from Paul who described it as, 'flawless.'
The Great British Bake Off 2021 line-up
Finalists:
Chigs
Crystelle
Giuseppe
Semi-finalists:
Chigs
Crystelle
Giuseppe
Jürgen - Eliminated in Week Nine
Former Bake Off 2021 contestants:
Lizzie - Eliminated in Week Eight
George - Eliminated in Week Seven
Amanda - Eliminated in Week Six
Freya - Eliminated in Week Five
Maggie - Eliminated in Week Four
Rochica - Eliminated in Week Three
Jairzeno - Eliminated in Week Two
Tom - Eliminated in Week One
What will the final bring?
The finals do not usually have a theme, with contestants instead being asked to complete a variety of technical challenges.
In the past this has involved created an Afternoon Tea complete with cakes and sandwiches.
What we do know, is that this year's finalists are all worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake and picking a winner is going to be a tough choice.
