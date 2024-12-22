​Monday: The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone (BBC2, 9pm)

He passed away in February at the age of 66, following a long battle with cancer. Friends, fans and family members were devastated by his loss, none more so than his best mate and colleague Si King, with whom he’d shared many adventures as the Hairy Bikers.

The pair first met in 1995 on the set of ITV drama The Gambling Man; Myers was then a make-up artist specialising in prosthetics, while King was its second assistant director. They formed a bond over their mutual passion for motorbikes and food, and the rest, as they say, is history.

In October, during an appearance on ITV1’s This Morning, King said of their success: “We always used to say it was like winning the lottery but better. We were two working class lads from the north and it’s been such a privilege to see the world we live in and talk to the wonderful people that are sometimes completely diverse from the culture that we know and understand and are completely different.

“It was just joyous to give them the opportunity. Dave and I… were conduits for other people’s stories. We had our crack and laugh when we were cooking together, but it was about everybody else. It was never about us.”

Nevertheless, the nation took them to their hearts; after watching them laughing and joking together, during which they were always so open and honest, it almost felt as if we knew them. As a result, once the news of Myers’ death had sunk in, fans were desperate to do something in his honour, so preparations began for Dave Day, which saw 45,000 fellow bikers join King on a memorial journey from London to his mate’s hometown of Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria in April.

The ride is charted in a moving documentary that also serves as a tribute to Myers. It features archive footage, previously unaired clips and new interviews that celebrate his life and achievements, during most of which he had King by his side.

“The outpouring of love for The Hairy Bikers this year has been extraordinary and it was a real honour for everyone who has worked with them to document Dave Day and celebrate Si and Dave’s friendship over the decades,” says executive producer Andrew Mackenzie.

But it’s King who has the last word while summing up the programme simply but with heart – just like the food they cooked as a double act for almost 30 years.

“It was a very special show to pull together,” explains King. “Full of nostalgia, laughs and celebration of my best friend and his life.”