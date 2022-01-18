How I Met Your Mother's spin-off, How I Met Your Father is launching in the US today, but when is the UK release date and will there be a season two?

Here is everything you need to know about How I Met Your Father.

What is the How I Met Your Father UK release date?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The anticipated spin-off/sequel to How I Met Your Mother, How I Met Your Father is coming to Hulu in the US on January 18 2022.

The new series which stars Hillary Duff in a similar role to Ted, does not have a UK release date as of yet.

Where to watch How I Met Your Father in the UK?

How I Met Your Father will be available to watch in the UK on Disney Plus in 2022.

Who is in the How I Met Your Father cast?

How I Met Your Father follows Sophie played by Hilary Duff, who is determined to find her one true love in New York.

Speaking to Variety about taking on the role, Duff said,

"As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother I'm honoured and even a little nervous that [the creators of the original series] Carter Bays and Craig Thomas [who are also exec-producing] would trust me with the sequel of their baby... Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realise these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½s in there."

The star studded cast continues with Kim Cattrall playing Sophie in the future who is telling the story to her children.

Sophie's friends are played by Chris Lowell as Jesse, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen and Suraj Sharma as Sid.

Josh Peck is also confirmed to feature, but it is not yet known for how many episodes.

What is the How I Met Your Father 2021 Plot

How I Met Your Father does not pick up where How I Met Your Mother leaves off.

This series has a similar plot to the original series and features the odd nod to the original show, but the key players are different.

The story follows Sophie in the future, sitting down with her children and discussing how she met their father.

The series will follow the journey of younger Sophie, her group of friends and her path to find a potential partner in New York City.

Will there be a season two for How I Met Your Father?

A season two has not yet been confirmed.

The studios might wait to see how season one of the spin-off show is received before committing to a season two.