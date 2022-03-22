BBC thriller The Tourist, is one of the highest-rated dramas of 2022 so far.

Its first season was the most watched episodes on BBC iPlayer in January and fans had been left wondering if there would be a second season.

Earlier this month, Dornan said he would "love" to reprise his role for a second season, and his wish has come true.

The Tourist Season 2: Jamie Dornan series is renewed for a second season.

It has been confirmed today, that The Tourist will return for a second season after the BBC renewed it for another series.

Here's what we know so far.

Do we know when season two will be released?

There is no set date as of yet, with the series just being renewed and confirmed by the BBC.

Will Jamie Dornan star in the second season?

Jamie Dornan is set to star in the second series, reprising his role of

How many episodes will be in The Tourist season two?

Season two will follow the same layout as season one and there will be six, sixty minute episodes.

Where can I watch season one of The Tourist?

Season one of The Tourist is available to watch on BBC i-Player.