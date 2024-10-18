Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Front-end colleague Helen McLaughlin, who has worked at Asda Antrim for three years, recently had her head shaved to raise funds for charity in the Antrim store foyer, cheered on by her friends, colleagues and Asda customers.

Helen managed to raise an amazing £900 for Friends of the Cancer Centre based at Belfast City Hospital. The charity is very close to Helen's heart as her mother, Irene, sadly passed away of cancer in 2021.

Ashley Ritchie, community champion, Asda Antrim, said: "When we asked Helen if she fancied a challenge, she was more than happy to take it on and she managed to raise a massive £900! The lovely Amy from Rema Hair & Beauty was more than happy to help us and was brave enough to do the shave in store in front of an audience too.”

Helen McLaughlin, Asda Antrim

Ashley added: "The support of our colleagues and customers was fantastic. Thank you all so much! Helen - we think you rock your new look."