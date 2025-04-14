Italian ski resort Bardonecchia hosts the 70th winter meeting of the International Journalists Ski Club (SCIJ)
The 70th Winter Meeting of the Ski Club International des Journalistes (SCIJ), has been held in Bardonecchia in the Piedmont region of Italy
The event. organised by the Italian journalists ski club under the direction of their President Roberta Serdoz welcomed around 130 journalists from 25 nations to Bardonecchia and was held between January 26 and February 2 2025.
Enthusiastic skiing journalists from all over the world travelled from as far away as Chile and Kazakhstan.
The teams stayed at the Olympic Village in Bardonecchia, which had hosted athletes during the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics.
At that time, the Olympic snowboard competitions were held in ski resort.
During the week sporting events included a giant slalom race and a cross-country skiing competition, where journalists competed for world championship titles in various age categories.
Other activities included think tanks on current topics, wine tastings, and an excursion to the regional capital Turin.
A Nations Evening was also held, where all participating countries presented culinary delights from their homelands.
A gala dinner was also held as part of the program