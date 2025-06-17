New Beer and Spirits Festival is set for Belfast

The flourishing local craft beer and whiskey distilling scene will be brought under one roof for a brand new food and drink festival, Sip and Savour, at ICC Belfast on Saturday 16 August.

Sip and Savour will celebrate the skills and unique stories of distilleries and breweries from across the region, with the opportunity to sample some of the best beers and spirits the region has to offer. There will be opportunities to “meet the maker” and hear their colourful tales of trial, error and triumph in the pursuit of the perfect process and the ultimate blend.

The festival will also feature a tasty selection of top local food from Hospitality Belfast, as well as a programme of live musical entertainment.

The new event will see the exhibition space at ICC Belfast transformed with sipping and tasting stations and areas to sit and soak up the music and craic with friends and family. It promises to be a highlight of the summer’s weekends in the city.

The event is organised by ICC Belfast as one of the first in a series of new consumer events designed to provide new attractions at the venue for visitors and locals alike.

Charlie McCloskey, Director of Events and Customer Experience at ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall explained the origins of the event, saying,

“When hosting international delegates at our large conferences and conventions we’re really proud to promote the array of brilliant local craft beers and to share the historical origins of a growing number of local distillers. We wanted to find a way to showcase them all together, so we’ve created Sip and Savour as our own flagship event. We’ll be combing the finest local tipples with top class food and entertainment – perfect for a summer Saturday get-together.”

Peter McKevitt, Head of Entertainment at ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall said,

Sarah Kennedy, McConnell's Irish Whisky Brand Manager and Pete McKevitt, Head of Entertainment for ICC Belfast, have launched Sip and Savour, a new beer and spirits festival set for ICC Belfast this August.

“I’m very pleased to reveal that our lineup will include McConnell’s Irish Whisky, Bullhouse Brew Co, Copeland Distillery and Hinch Distillery and something special from the experienced hands at Bushmills Irish Whiskey too. More will be revealed in the coming weeks. We want to keep the numbers manageable for the tasting experience, so we expect the tickets will be highly sought after.”