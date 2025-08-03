Plaque unveiled to mark 150th anniversary of agricultural innovator's birth

At the end of the Derg Valley Vintage club meeting, held in Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Castlederg, County Tyrone, Stevan Patterson unveiled a plaque to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Edward Arthur Johnston.

Born on the 1st August, 1875 in New York, USA he is recognised as one of the greatest ever agricultural innovators who single handily made the International Harvester Company the world's largest manufacturer of tractors by the 1920s.

Stevan also gave a short talk to explain why his life and achievements are celebrated today.

Said Stevan: "Edward Arthur Johnston was Scots Irish or as we say here Ulster Scots. He was related to Cyrus Hall McCormick another agricultural inventor whose family was from Country Tyrone and has his name honoured in the McCormick tractors of today.

150th anniversary plaque

"Edward Arthur Johnston's father, Homer Martin Johnston, grandfather Arthur J. Johnston and great grandfather Henry Johnston who was born in County Down, Ireland, United Kingdom on the 4th September, 1775 and later emigrated to the USA were all noted agricultural machinery designers and inventors.

"Edward Arthur Johnston is another reason for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation in Northern Ireland to tell the stories of these great innovators and achievers."