The futility of violence depicted through Memorial Quilts - SEFF

SEFF's Director Kenny Donaldson explains: "We are pleased to be working with St John's Parish Church, Dromara and Dromore Church of Ireland Cathedral to display our memorial quilts exhibition over a two-week period. There are eight memorial quilts and an organisational tapestry which collectively remember circa 600 innocents of 'The Northern Ireland Troubles.'

The Exhibition will be on show as follows: Wednesday, June 18 - Wednesday 25th June 2025 - St John's Parish Church, Dromara Thursday, June 26 - Thursday 3rd July 2025 - Dromore Cathedral The timings for the exhibition will be: Monday's, Tuesday's and Thursday's from 10am-5pm, Wednesday's and Friday's from 10am-8.30pm and Saturdays from 10am-6pm SEFF personnel will be present throughout the Exhibitions to engage with those visiting. Furthermore a SEFF representative will input into the Sunday services held in both Dromara and Dromore to advise of the roots of the Exhibition and its' core purpose and objectives. Mr Donaldson added: "SEFF is committed to supporting innocent victim/survivors of 'The Troubles' across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain. Amongst those remembered are The Herron family, Alan Corbett, The O'Reilly brothers and many others from the local area and throughout N.I, RoI, GB and mainland Europe including civilians and members of the security forces and prison service. "The key messages of the memorial quilts are: · Violence was futile and totally unjustified · Those remembered are wholly innocent · The legacy of those represented will live on amongst those left behind. "SEFF's doors are open and welcoming to all innocents; whether victimised by republican or loyalist terrorism or through criminal-based actions committed by members of the security forces. SEFF is not defined by constitutional politics or denominational religion - its' our values that unite us, consistent opposition to violence". "The quilts were developed by a team of special volunteers within SEFF under the guidance of a project facilitator. The quilts humanise those being remembered who may be said to be ordinary people but who were actually extraordinary to those who they were known to best". The Quilts which will be displayed are titled, Your Legacy Lives On, A Patchwork of Innocents, Terrorism knows No Borders, Uniting Innocent Victims, Through Remembering, We Build Bridges, Brougher Mountain Innocents Remembered, Lives that Mattered and Diversity in Life, Remembered in Unity and our Organisational tapestry (takes the form of a tree depiction with branches illustrating growth and developments over the years) Mr Donaldson continued: "Each of the Quilt brand titles reflect core messages we wish to represent through the lives being remembered and also honoured. The basis for the quilts can be found in comments made by many families, no-one remembers us, no-one cares, we are forgotten. The SEFF Family ALWAYS remembers and will continue to do so in the months and years ahead, thus ensuring that the legacy of innocents and the way in which they chose to live their lives is represented". "A warm invitation is extended to individuals and groups (including Schools, youth groups and societies) from across Dromore, Dromara and the wider Lagan Valley, Upper Bann and South Down areas and beyond to visit the Exhibition".