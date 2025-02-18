The NI Wedding Fair at Ballyscullion Park
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-ni-wedding-fair-at-ballyscullion-park-tickets-1221477685639?aff=oddtdtcreator
Take your wedding planning excitement to the next level by joining us at The NI Wedding Fair at Ballyscullion Park on Sunday, April 6 - Two time slots available.
It's the perfect day out for engaged couples and their family/friends to meet fantastic NI wedding suppliers, discover what they offer and ask those all-important questions!
Set in the stunning Ballyscullion Park, it's a day of wedding planning and building excitement with your loved ones that you'll cherish forever.
We're really excited to see you all there!
*This event is for all engaged couples, regardless of where, what and who you have or haven't booked for your wedding. So yes, it's for you!
*Kids under 13 come free, but please remember to add a "Kids under 13" ticket so we can manage numbers!