The NI Wedding Fair at Ballyscullion Park

By Rebecca McKnight
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 22:24 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 08:56 BST

Ready to take your wedding planning excitement to the next level? Get your tickets and join us at The NI Wedding Fair at Ballyscullion Park on Sunday, April 6.

Take your wedding planning excitement to the next level by joining us at The NI Wedding Fair at Ballyscullion Park on Sunday, April 6 - Two time slots available.

It's the perfect day out for engaged couples and their family/friends to meet fantastic NI wedding suppliers, discover what they offer and ask those all-important questions!

Set in the stunning Ballyscullion Park, it's a day of wedding planning and building excitement with your loved ones that you'll cherish forever.

We're really excited to see you all there!

*This event is for all engaged couples, regardless of where, what and who you have or haven't booked for your wedding. So yes, it's for you!

*Kids under 13 come free, but please remember to add a "Kids under 13" ticket so we can manage numbers!

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-ni-wedding-fair-at-ballyscullion-park-tickets-1221477685639?aff=oddtdtcreator

