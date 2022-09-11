Ballet with a modern twist comes to the GOH

As a dancer with Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Giovanni Goffredo has been watched by tens of thousands of people worldwide – but appearing in a television series brought him a different kind of fame.

Better known as Gianni, he and his partner Matthew featured in the relationship counselling programme Couples Therapy. Filmed largely during lockdown in 2020 and aired in the UK in 2021, the couple shared their difficulties with clinical psychologist Dr Orna Guralnik.

Stepping out of the corps de ballet and into the television spotlight was a surprise for Gianni even after being a theatre performer for years.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

“Before I used to be known as ‘Gianni The Dancer’ and now I’m also ‘Gianni From Couples Therapy’ so it has been different,” he says. “Even in New York where we live, I would be recognised three times a week on the street.”

Originally from Bari in Italy, Gianni joined The Trocks in 2013. The all-male ballet company, founded in 1974, has gained an international reputation for blending drag, comedy and top-quality dance.

“It was my first job and I got to join Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo and the chance to perform all over the world. It was pretty exciting,” recalls Gianni. “Trockadero is one of a kind. In countries all over the world drag is something very special and that is what makes this show unique and wonderful - bringing something different to people, bringing classical ballet with a twist.

“It’s comedy, it’s funny and people enjoy themselves. They come out to have a good time and a laugh but also to watch high-level classical dancing. We are all trained in the most prestigious schools all over the world.

“There is a lot of variety and we bring different repertoire, it’s not like watching a full-length ballet. On this tour, you’ll get the famous second act of Swan Lake, a surprise pas de deux or perhaps a modern work, then there’s Vivaldi Suite inspired by Balanchine and finally the wedding scene from Raymonda which I think is a masterpiece.”

The Trocks are at the Grand Opera House, Belfast on October 28 and 29 as part of a 12-venue UK tour presented by Dance Consortium, a group of UK theatres who bring the very best of international contemporary dance to venues across the country.