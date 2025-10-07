75 reports of business-related crimes in Northern Ireland targeting those involved in our agri-business sector under investigation

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland Serious Crime Branch, under the auspices of the Joint Agency Task Force, are currently investigating 75 reports of business-related crimes, largely fraud targeting those involved in our agri-business sector.

In a statement Superintendent Peter Stevenson says the frauds perpetrated are complex and have resulted in a number of local firms, particularly those in border areas, losing out on sizeable sums of money: “In each of the cases we are investigating, companies have agreed to sell items such as farm machinery, quad bikes etc. to a ‘buyer’, who usually claims to represent another business in the same sector.

"Payment is then apparently made to the seller either by way of bank card or bank transfer, supposed proof of which is then sent to the victim as a screenshot of a subsequently cancelled, or indeed entirely faked payment record, mostly using cloned cards from all over the island of Ireland.

Garda Detective Superintendent John O’Flaherty, Co-Chair of the Cross Border JATF; Detective Chief Inspector Paul McGrattan of the PSNI; Detective Superintendent Joe O’Reilly, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and PSNI Superintendent Peter Stevenson, pictured at meeting of the JATF on rural crime.

"A delivery driver is then engaged by the ‘buyer’ to collect the goods.

"Often the unwitting delivery driver will be contacted en route and asked to deliver to a different address than the one originally provided to the seller.

"By the time the victim business realises that no money has arrived into their account, the ‘buyer’ has received the goods and is now uncontactable, leaving the seller out of pocket.

"We believe this may have happened to other businesses here and in the Republic of Ireland who have not reported it so we want to encourage reporting and raise awareness.

"One preventative measure businesses and sellers may wish to consider is marking sold items or tracking them.

"In a number of recent attempts at this type of fraud we were able to recover a dumper truck due to distinctive markings whilst our colleagues in An Garda Síochana were able to locate a quad bike using an installed tracker.

"It is also worth making contact with the firm the purchaser claims to represent via their publicly listed contact information, not those supplied by the buyer. Are they aware of the purchase?

"Assess the online profile or website of the business you are dealing with, does it look active? Does the item being purchased fit with the business type?

"One fraud we have investigated saw a construction firm apparently attempt to buy large quantities of silage wrap, an item used almost exclusively by farmers.

"Always ensure that funds have been received prior to shipping by checking with your own bank or financial institution and do not depend on confirmation from the buyer, as this can easily be faked. Online checkers are also available to verify sort-codes."

Co-chair of the meeting, Detective Superintendent John O’Flaherty, said An Garda Síochána has identified the movement of stolen goods from all areas in the Republic of Ireland to the border with Northern Ireland.

“The fraudulent theft of goods is not confined to border areas and I urge business owners to be vigilant and make all the appropriate checks and balances.

"An Garda Síochána continues to work closely with our counterparts in the PSNI, not only investigating these crimes but to make our communities aware that their businesses and livelihoods may be targeted in the future.

“An Garda Síochána, under the auspices of the Joint Agency Task Force, has identified a number of incidents where goods were obtained and shipped through fraud amounting to considerable losses to the injured parties.”

"Gardaí believe incidents of fraud of this type may have happened to other businesses who have not disclosed it, and are encouraging them to report it.”

Superintendent Stevenson added: “In some of these incidents, we have also seen examples of occasions when buyers have provided a VAT reference for their supposed business, which when checked by the seller, often comes back to the legitimate firm or individual the buyer claimed to represent.

"These were subsequently found to be basically inactive businesses which still had an active VAT number.

"These firms were completely unaware their details were being used in this way and were not involved in the fraud.

"Companies with dormant businesses may wish to consider deregistering to avoid their details being unwittingly used by fraudsters to facilitate their crimes.

"Whilst many of the reports received have been from those in the agri-business sector, any business operating online could be targeted.

"We are working closely with our partners, and with An Garda Síochána in particular, to identify the criminals involved and I would encourage any business who believes they’ve fallen victim, or anyone with information that could assist detectives to please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, or online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report”

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org with any information.