Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Safefood survey highlights Northern Ireland shoppers feeling annoyed, stressed, and pressured with early treat food promotions for Hallowe’en and Christmas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The introduction of Hallowe’en and Christmas treats on supermarket and convenience store shelves seems to get earlier every year - and according to Safefood, Northern Ireland shoppers have had enough.

A new Safefood survey has revealed that 87% of Northern Ireland adults believe that retailers are pushing Hallowe’en and Christmas-themed treat foods, such as sweets and chocolates, far too early in the calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research shows that these early promotions leave three in four adults feeling annoyed, stressed, and pressured by the temptation to purchase high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt Hallowe’en and Christmas treats well ahead of the festive holidays.

This constant bombardment of Hallowe’en and Christmas treats makes it harder for families to maintain healthier eating habits, especially as parents try to re-establish healthy routines with the new school year.

Food-related ill-health is the leading cause of preventable illness and death in the developed world, with one in four children in Northern Ireland living with overweight or obesity, putting them at significantly increased risk of developing chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers in adulthood.

The findings come as part of Safefood’s campaign to create a healthier food environment by raising awareness of the unhealthy food environment, how it is potentially harmful to our health and why it needs to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The introduction of Hallowe’en and Christmas treats on supermarket and convenience store shelves seems to get earlier every year - and according to Safefood, Northern Ireland shoppers have had enough

It highlights the urgent need to transform our food landscape by tackling the overwhelming variety and availability of unhealthy food options that encourage families to shop and eat unhealthily at nearly every turn.

Commenting on the survey, Dr Aileen McGloin, director of Nutrition with Safefood, said: “We can all already see them – stacks of Christmas sweet tins piled high in supermarkets since September. Plus, the hype of Hallowe’en when children are only just back to school.

“We know retailers target this time of the year in order to extend sales before occasions like Hallowe’en or Christmas – the industry even has a phrase for it, calling it ‘Summerween’.

The real truth is that shoppers don’t want this. It’s not fair to be faced with this temptation so far in advance of special occasions and it leaves people feeling annoyed and stressed. If we want to build a healthier food environment for our health and that of our children, we need to stop these kinds of promotions. Expecting any of us to make a healthier choice is simply not possible when faced with this relentless sales push.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behavioural Psychologist Padraig Walsh added “This survey confirms that these prominent promotions along with their associated ‘pester power’ are highly effective in attracting attention, often leaving parents feeling annoyed, stressed, and pressured.

“Many parents had only just set healthy eating goals for back-to-school. Once again, the architecture of the food environment needlessly disrupts their resolve and willpower.