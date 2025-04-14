A dream come true: Northern Ireland sleep and seating specialists bring newest home haven with new store opening
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dreams and Sofatime, Northern Ireland’s leading bed and sofa retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its newest store in Londonderry.
The store, located in Crescent Link Retail Park, will open its doors on Friday, April 18. The Londonderry store becomes the retailer’s ninth store in Northern Ireland and marks an exciting chapter in the company’s expansion across Ireland.
To celebrate the opening, Dreams and Sofatime are running a Golden Ticket event, where everyone’s a winner.
From Friday, April 18 to Sunday, April 27, customers are invited to call in store and take part for their chance to win a £500 voucher, plus lots of other amazing discounts to spend in store.
The first 20 customers to visit the store on Friday 18 th April will also be gifted a free pillow pack to celebrate the grand opening.
The new store offers customers a huge selection of beds, mattresses and sofas, with many exclusive brands and unique styles you can’t get anywhere else. The team’s dedicated team of Bed and Sofa Experts are on hand to help customers as they create their dream bedroom and living spaces.
Dreams and Sofatime store manager Kieran O’Donnell shared his excitement around the opening of the store in the city: “We are delighted to bring Dreams and Sofatime to Derry/Londonderry.
"With our extensive range of mattresses, bed frames, and stylish sofas, coupled with our team of Sleep and Sofa experts, we are ready to help the people in the North West transform their homes and their sleep. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and providing them with an outstanding shopping experience.”
The new Londonderry store will also feature Dreams’ exclusive Sleepmatch technology, which is an innovative piece of technology that helps match you with your perfect mattress in minutes. The Sleepmatch machines scans your body, collecting valuable data about your body’s contours, pressure points, and overall sleeping style and then provides a personalised mattress recommendation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.