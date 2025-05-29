Graham’s Interior Fit-Out division delivered an upgrade of the club’s facilities including a fully renovated lounge, bar and dining area, structural alterations to the back façade to incorporate a seamless glazed system giving panoramic views of the golf course, refreshed first-floor staff accommodation, and new equipment for the main kitchen and servery

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has completed a major refurbishment of The Berkshire Golf Club’s historic clubhouse founded in 1928, delivering a modernised facility that balances comfort and functionality while respecting the club’s heritage.

As part of the brief, Graham’s Interior Fit-Out division delivered a comprehensive upgrade of the club’s facilities. This included a fully renovated lounge, bar and dining area, structural alterations to the back façade to incorporate a seamless glazed system giving panoramic views of the golf course, refreshed first-floor staff accommodation, and new equipment for the main kitchen and servery. Significant back-of-house infrastructure improvements were also completed, supporting the long-term operation of the site.

The project team faced the dual challenge of delivering a high-quality fit-out to a tight programme while ensuring minimal disruption to the club’s day-to-day operations, including maintaining access for members and guests, and avoiding any impact on scheduled golfing tournaments. Through careful programming of works and close collaboration with the club and project team, Graham was able to meet all key deadlines ahead of the busy spring and summer seasons.

Neil Dickson, Interior Fit-Out Contracts director at Graham based in County Down, said: “Completing this landmark refurbishment for The Berkshire is a source of real pride for our team. It was a logistically complex project delivered in a live environment, but thanks to great teamwork with the client and consultants, we achieved exactly what was required: a seamless upgrade that enhances and modernises the club’s facilities while preserving its exceptional experience for members and guests."