Pictured is Emma Lancaster and David Marsh (Image credit: AAB)

Professional services firm AAB, which has offices in Belfast, Newry, Newtownabbey and Dungannon, has invested in one of the longest-established firms in Ireland in a deal which propels it past the £100m revenue mark.

Ormsby & Rhodes was established in 1911 and is a €7m-plus revenue business which provides audit, accounting, tax, payroll, company secretarial and business advisory support to a wide range of clients in Ireland.

The business will continue trading as Ormsby & Rhodes and all 10 partners remain committed to driving the business forward, which provides client continuity.

Emma Lancaster, chief executive at AAB, said: "This strategic move follows on from our first successful investment in Ireland in 2022 and will bolster our international reach through growth opportunities across Europe.

"Our commitment remains focused on delivering the highest quality of service for our clients while fostering lasting partnerships built on trust enabling our clients to succeed.”

David Marsh, managing partner at Ormsby & Rhodes, added: "As trusted advisors to a wide range of clients and businesses, this investment from AAB will open up new opportunities for our clients to prosper and for our team to thrive professionally.

"Our clients will benefit from an expanded pool of expertise, enabling us to provide even more comprehensive and tailored advice, no matter how complex the requirements.

"We look forward to building on our success while maintaining the trusted client relationships that have always been at the heart of our business."

Since securing investment from August Equity in 2021, AAB has trebled in size and now employs more than 1,000 people.