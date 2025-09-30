Akela Ground Engineering completes first major ABeam contract in Ireland

Akela Ground Engineering on site

Akela Ground Engineering, part of the Akela Group, has successfully completed groundworks for its first major contract in Ireland using its groundbreaking ABeam system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rapid installation of innovative beam system helps drive progress on equine development in Co Kildare

Marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion across Ireland, the project, located at Guidenstown in Co Kildare, forms part of a high-spec equine development featuring stables, barns, staff accommodation and associated infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akela’s scope included the installation and dynamic testing of 75 precast concrete piles in just two days, followed by the rapid installation of over 300 linear metres of its innovative pre-cast ABeam Foundation system.

Akela Ground Engineering on site

The entire ABeam installation, including pile cropping, beam placement and client handover, was completed in under four days, demonstrating the speed, precision and reliability that have become hallmarks of Akela’s approach.

Barry Christy, Operations Manager for Akela Ground Engineering Ireland, said:

“This project is a fantastic example of what ABeam can deliver for developers in Ireland, offering speed, certainty and a high-quality finish and totally non-weather dependent. We’re proud to have completed our first major Irish contract with such efficiency and look forward to supporting more clients with our innovative foundation solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched to the Scottish and UK markets in 2024, Akela’s ABeam system is the first of its kind to feature a unique mechanical pinned joint, designed to eliminate the need for in-situ concrete, pile caps or follow-up trades. The system is also backed by NHBC Accepts certification, providing independent assurance to developers and housebuilders that it meets rigorous quality, safety and compliance standards. With the ability to be installed in a matter of hours, regardless of weather conditions, ABeam has already delivered significant time and cost savings for housebuilders across Scotland and England. Akela is now focused on gaining traction in the Irish market.

Akela Ground Engineering on site

Will Payne, Managing Director at Akela Ground Engineering, added: “Our expansion into Ireland was driven by demand for smarter, faster foundation solutions and this project proves that ABeam can deliver exactly that. With NHBC Accepts certification and a proven track record across the UK, we’re excitedto bring this capability to more Irish developments.”