A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for almost 40 new homes outside Ballymena.

The application submitted by KMBC Properties Ltd is for 38 dwellings, 26 detached and 12 semi-detached houses, new access and roadway and landscaping on land north of Galgorm Road, Ahoghill.

The proposed site of almost two acres is located between Killane Park to the east and Gloonan Hill to the west. The proposal includes the relocation of the access onto Galgorm Road to improve visibility.

A planning and design statement presented to planners says the proposed house types “reflect those found in the immediate area”.

New build (stock image).

The statement says: “The proposal takes its design cues from the immediate area with house type reflective of what is found in the local area and finishes/materials also in keeping with the character of the area.”

It is also noted: “Materials will reflect the local character of Ahoghill with white painted render and brick complementary to the rural town context.”

According to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Housing Land Availability Report for June 2023/May 2024, of the 435 new homes completed in the borough, more than half were built in Carrickfergus, 59 per cent; Ballymena, 24 per cent and Larne, eight per cent with ten per cent in smaller towns, villages and smaller settlements.

Of these, there were 11 new properties built in Portglenone; nine in Kells and Connor; seven in Greenisland; six in Ballycarry; six in Carnlough; three in Whitehead and one in Glenarm.

Meanwhile, during a presentation to the council last September, the Housing Executive reported that 60 social housing homes were completed across the council area during 2022/23.

The Housing Executive has predicted that 856 new social housing properties will be needed in Mid and East Antrim by 2027. The report also noted a need for more accessible housing and at least 47 wheelchair accessible properties.