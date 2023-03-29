Antrim headquartered firm, Decision Time has secured some of the most prestigious education establishments in the UK as new customers.

The University of Bath, Suffolk New College, and the Royal College of Anaesthetists have now signed up to use the Advance company’s governance software. They add to a list of 26 leading educational establishments around the UK using Decision Time’s products. These include the University of London, Nottingham College, Warwick School, and Rodillian Multi Academy Trust.

The University of Bath has over 18,000 students and was named University of the Year 2023 by The Times. Suffolk New College is a further education college in Ipswich with almost 4,000 students which recently unveiled a new £2.4 million Tech Campus. Meanwhile the Royal College of Anaesthetists is the third largest medical royal college in the UK with a membership of more than 24,000.

Decision Time provides solutions across the UK and Ireland to both private and public sector organisations including in housing, local and central government, health, education, IT and financial services. Its cloud-based software makes it easier for organisations to practise good governance, risk management and strategic performance.

Governance in the education sector has become an extremely important topic of discussion, particularly with the introduction of multi-academy trusts which bring together a range of organisations under one governance body.

Geoff Higgins, managing director of Decision Time, said: “Good governance in education is essential. It informs and facilitates decision-making which, in turn, enables an education establishment and its students to grow and flourish. The fact that more and more education establishments are taking up our products underlines their commitment to improving governance. And with the introduction of multi-academy trusts, we expect this to lead to increased demand for our products as MATs seek to ensure the highest levels of governance.

“We have a customer retention score of 98% which indicates the value that the platform brings to organisations and the role it plays in ensuring good governance.”

Adam Marham, head of governance & compliance at Rodillion Multi Academy Trust, explained: “In terms of increasing governance communication, the Decision Time system has made it a lot easier and more joined-up. When it comes to distributing documents to board members, committees and governing bodies, everything we need for each meeting is in one place so it’s straightforward and easy to extract.”

Debra Wilcock, governor support and training manager at City of York Council traded education services, added: “Decision Time meeting management software provides a secure system for sharing confidential papers; reduces the time spent compiling and collating agenda packs for Trust Board and Local Governing Committee meetings.

“Their document library allows key MAT documentation, such as the Scheme of Delegation and MAT-wide policies, to be shared across all decision making groups, whilst also providing the option to set up folders with restricted access, to allow the sharing of confidential information with a select group.

“Decision Time have worked with us over the last four years to tailor their system so that it works for our range of education settings. Response times have always been quick and the roll-out of new features has been supported by access to training."

Decision Time, recently became part of Advanced, one of the UK’s largest providers of business software and services with a £330m turnover, 25,000 customers and over 2,700 employees.

