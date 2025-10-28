BAKO Ireland Celebrates National Supplier of the Year Award – Building on Finlay’s Foods Legacy

BAKO Group Ltd has been named Supplier of the Year at the 2025 Baking Industry Awards, held last week at the Royal Lancaster in London, marking a proud milestone for BAKO Ireland, formerly known as Finlay’s Foods.

Judges praised BAKO’s commitment to the baking community, innovation, and continued investment in growth and sustainability. The company’s integration of Finlay’s Foods into the wider BAKO family in 2024 was highlighted as a key success, strengthening its presence across Ireland and the UK.

BAKO took home the inaugural Supplier of the Year title, with judges praising the company’s unwavering commitment to serving the baking community, significant business growth, and strategic innovation.

“We’re delighted that our team in Ireland have been recognised as part of this national success,” said Mike Tully, CEO of BAKO. “The legacy of Finlay’s Foods continues to thrive as part of BAKO Ireland, and this award celebrates the combined strength of our people, our products, and our shared passion for the baking industry.”

BAKO Group Ltd, winners at the Baking Industry Awards

Amy North, British Baker editor, said: “BAKO is a worthy winner of British Baker’s first-ever Supplier of the Year trophy at the Baking Industry Awards. Its longstanding commitment to and influential role within the baking industry deserves recognition, and our panel of judges praised the level of energy put into every aspect of the business from investments in efficiency to supporting the future of the industry, and steps on its sustainability journey. BAKO truly is living up to its motto of ‘by bakers for bakers.”

Founded over 60 years ago, BAKO operates from its head office in Preston, with regional headquarters in County Armagh, Wimbledon, and Durham, allowing it to provide nationwide coverage and local expertise to bakeries of all sizes. The business has grown to become one of the UK and Ireland’s leading bakery ingredient and supply specialists, offering an extensive range of products and services designed to help the baking industry thrive.

The Baking Industry Awards are organised by British Baker magazine and celebrate excellence across 14 categories, recognising individuals, teams, and businesses driving the sector forward.

For more information about Bako, visit www.bako.co.uk

