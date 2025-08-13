Banbridge woman expands graveside care after loss of her cherished mum...'It’s about peace of mind while also honouring a loved one’s memory'
A thoughtful service designed to support grieving families has expanded into the Lurgan and Craigavon area.
Tending Angels, founded by Banbridge woman Dianne Gallagher in April this year, offers graveside care for those unable to visit their loved ones’ final resting places.
Following the death of her cherished mother in November 2024, Dianne recognised how important it was for bereaved families to have their loved one’s last resting space well maintained and regularly tended, with fresh, seasonal flowers or plants.
“I recognised how important it was for families to know their loved one’s grave was being looked after,” Dianne said.
“Not everyone can visit their loved one’s grave – whether due to physical ability, distance, or the emotional weight of grief.
“Tending Angels provides peace of mind by honouring memories with fresh seasonal flowers or plants and attentive maintenance.
“It’s about peace of mind while also honouring a loved one’s memory in a meaningful way.”
Originally launched in County Down, Tending Angels has now expanded to include County Armagh, with services available in Lurgan, Craigavon and surrounding areas.
Diane explained: “With every visit, a trusted team member will clean the headstone, tidy the surrounding area, and place fresh seasonal flowers, a floral centre base or a wreath.
"After our visit, each client receives a selection of photos, providing reassurance that their loved one’s resting place is beautifully cared for.”
Flexible subscription options are available, fortnightly, monthly or quarterly, as well as one-off visits to mark special occasions such as anniversaries and birthdays.
As the business has grown, a Buy & Collect option has also been added, allowing people to purchase floral items to place themselves.
To help raise local awareness, Tending Angels is currently sponsoring Lurgan Golf Club throughout August.
For more information, visit www.tending-angels.com or email Dianne at [email protected].