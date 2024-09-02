Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Created by DV8 Designs, the refurbished lounge incorporates Northern Ireland inspired design, drawing inspiration from the iconic Giant’s Causeway

Belfast City Airport and Aspire Airport Lounges have marked one year since it opened its £1.2 million refurbished lounge.

Since then, Aspire has welcomed over 125,000 people through its doors, with the investment increasing capacity from 70 people to accommodate 178 seats.

In celebration of the anniversary, Kathy Toye, commercial manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “The feedback we have received since opening the new Aspire Lounge last year has been exceptional, with passengers commenting on its comfort and style, and the outstanding service delivered by the team.

“It has truly set the standard for premium travel in Northern Ireland, elevating the airport experience with a perfect mix of luxury and convenience.

“Coupled with our speedy security processing times - an average of only six minutes - and our excellent location in the heart of Belfast, passengers travelling through Belfast City Airport can enjoy a seamless and relaxing start to their journey.”

Created by DV8 Designs, the refurbished lounge incorporates Northern Ireland inspired design, drawing inspiration from the iconic Giant’s Causeway.

It also features sound-proof booths, purpose-built workspaces, an enhanced food and beverage offering, and views of the airfield.

Graham Allen, Head of Aspire Lounges UK and Ireland, added:

“We are delighted to be celebrating the first anniversary of the Aspire Lounge in Belfast City Airport.

“The Aspire Lounge at Belfast City set a new blueprint for our UK lounges with its contemporary design, soft furnishings, and locally inspired artwork, allowing us to create a lounge that is recognisably Aspire, with a distinct sense of place.

“We look forward to continuing to provide our lounge guests with a memorable airport hospitality experience over the next 12 months and beyond.”

To mark the occasion, Belfast City Airport will be giving out 10 pairs of Aspire Lounge passes across its social media channels before September 5.