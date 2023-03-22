A Belfast company has launched a new range of ‘better-for-you’ chocolate bars, just in time for Easter.

With more consumers look for healthier snacking options, Free’ist Chocolate has been working with world-renowned chocolatiers to create a range of treats that offer no-added-sugar, dairy-free and even plant-based, without sacrificing on taste.

Founded in 2013 by Belfast businessman Gerard McAdorey and to mark its 10th birthday, the innovative brand has relaunched its original milk and dark chocolate ‘no added sugar’ range with a new and improved recipe.

Gerard explained: “Across the globe, people are adapting to healthier lifestyles which has been a huge driver in the demand for products that are free from sugar, dairy and artificial ingredients.

“They still want to be able to treat themselves in a healthy, responsible and guilt-free manner – but taste will not be sacrificed so we have worked tirelessly to perfect this over the past decade.

“Now, as the brand celebrates its 10th birthday, I’m delighted to say that I believe we have finally cracked it. The passion, skill and talent of our chocolatiers has enabled us to create our best tasting range of Free’ist products, while committing to ethical sourcing that uses only the finest quality ingredients.”

Research shows that the Republic of Ireland is on course to have the highest rates of obesity in Europe by 2030 – with Northern Ireland not far behind – so it’s no surprise that demand is rapidly rising for ‘free from’ and ‘better-for-you’ products, as people adapt to a healthier lifestyle.

Gerard McAdorey, founder of Free’ist Chocolate and brand manager Kaitlyn Martin launch the company’s new improved range of chocolate bars which offer consumers a ‘better-for-you’ option to reduce sugar without sacrificing taste

With this in mind, Free’ist has developed a variety of ethically sourced, snacks that are sweetened from plants and contain no added sugar, palm oil or artificial flavours.

The ‘free from’ category is projected to grow by 41% over the next five years – driven by dairy alternatives - so the brand has announced a range extension which includes a selection of no-added-sugar, plant-based bars, made from the finest oat m!lk.

Gerard added: “While sugar levels are the biggest concern amongst consumers, they are also very wary of artificial sweeteners, and there is a growing and widespread demand for plant-based sweeteners. It was this insight, gathered from our comprehensive consumer research, that drove us to find a stevia-based solution for our products.”

All Free’ist chocolate is bean-to-bar traced and ethically sourced, with single origin Columbian cacao beans, no added sugar, no palm oil, no artificial flavours, no soy, no gluten and non-GMO.

Free’ist has relaunched its original milk and dark chocolate ‘no added sugar’ range with a new and improved recipe. The Belfast-based company has also introduced a new dairy free, no-added-sugar, plant-based range – in response to growing consumer demand for dairy alternatives

The full Free’ist range consists of six no-added-sugar milk and dark chocolate bars, and four new no-added-sugar plant-based, dairy-free bars.