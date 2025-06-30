Belfast 'tech for good firm' nets £400k equity investment
Inclutech creates innovative public and personal safety solutions with inclusion at their core with the aim of ensuring the most vulnerable, are protected and heard. Its products are free for the end user to guarantee they reach those who need the services most.
Inclutech’s flagship product TapSOS is the first and only government-accredited 999 app that connects users to all four UK emergency services.
The funding round, which includes £250,000 from IUL and £150,000 from Co-Fund III, will be used to help fund the development of a new Inclutech platform and the formation of new partnerships with government bodies and police forces.
Becca Hume, founder of Inclutech, said: “Inclutech’s vision is to create technology that protects and design that includes. This funding will be used to accelerate the development of our public and personal safety solutions, and fund a live pilot of our new platform, which is designed to protect high risk victims, including those suffering domestic abuse and violence.
“We are exploring several routes to market. We are already engaging with potential customers in law enforcement and government, and then our roadmap is to diversify into the private sector with large corporates. As the business scales we will build our team further and expect to be recruiting for a number of roles in the next 12 months.”
Co-Fund III is managed by Clarendon Fund Managers Ltd on behalf of Invest NI. The fund typically invests between £150,000 and £500,000 into high-growth companies at any one time and can invest up to £2.5m across multiple investment rounds. It invests in innovative, export driven companies across all sectors and all parts of Northern Ireland.
Jill Wilson from Clarendon Fund Managers said: “This is an exciting deal and a real impact investment in a company which has social purpose at its heart. Becca and her team have created something that is already making a meaningful difference in making sure the most vulnerable in society can be heard and protected. I look forward to watching as the business moves into its next phase of growth and commercialisation.”
Tim Brundle, CEO at Innovation Ulster said: “We are really proud to support Inclutech as they develop this new platform and take the next step in their mission to make this essential technology accessible to those who need it most. The university is committed to supporting home-grown, world-class innovation. It is fantastic when that innovation has a tangible societal value and is delivered by purpose-driven companies like Inclutech.”
